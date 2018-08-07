Android Pie statue featuring Bugdroid added to Google’s lawn

If you’ve been following Google and Android you’re definitely up to date with the company’s celebratory lawn and gardening arrangement skills. Instead of gnomes though, Google is using Bugdroids that reflect the current version of the Android operating system. We’ve reported on Gingerbread, Honeycomb, Ice Cream Sandwich, Jelly Bean, KitKat, Marshmallow, and probably all the others missing.

Now, with Android Pie (Android 9) officiall out, it was time for Google to add the missing statue to its collection. Seen above, the Bugdroid not only tries to make you drool at its latest dessert, but also invites you to check out all the cool things version 9 of Android brings to the table.

…which begs the question: what will be the name for Android 10 Q next year? As there aren’t many desserts starting with the letter Q, should Google skip to R, use whatever it may find suitable, or simply drop the dessert names? Let us know in the comments below!