Android Pie is officially arriving to the Samsung Galaxy S9 in some regions
Samsung isn’t known for being the fastest company to give its devices the fastest software updates. It is known that the beta version of Android Pie has been available for the Samsung Galaxy S9 devices for quite a while, but now it seems we have a final version.
Android Pie in a stable and final version is now available for the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus. This new software upgrade will give your smartphone Adaptive Battery and the new One UI. It was said that this software was going to be available until January 2019, but apparently its available in some regions around the world. If you live in Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Slovakia, Italy, and the United Arab Emirates, you should check for updates on your devices. If you don’t know how to, just go into Settings > Software Update > Download Updates Manually.
Discuss This Post