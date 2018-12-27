HMD Global rolling out Android Pie on Nokia 5.1 Plus
HMD Global chief product officer Juho Sarvikas has announced on Twitter that the company is distributing the Android Pie update for the Nokia 5.1 Plus.
Hope you left some space for dessert! We are now starting @Android 9 rollout for #Nokia5Plus 🍰 #nokiamobile pic.twitter.com/h0PJu9UB7s
— Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) December 27, 2018
The phone, running a MediaTek Helio P60 chipset and 3GB of RAM, will be getting the update over the course of the next couple of weeks.
Sarvikas also announced that the Nokia 5.1 Plus as well as the Nokia 6.1 Plus, which is already on Android 9, will both receive the Pro Camera mode in their viewfinder apps in their monthly update for December.
We know that 🎅 left already but he left one more gift behind before going back home to Korvatunturi Finland 🇫🇮 – Based on popular demand, Pro Camera is now available on Nokia 5.1 Plus Android 9 release and Nokia 6.1 Plus December release!
— Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) December 27, 2018
We’re still left waiting on a Nokia 8 Pie update, which is taking longer than expected to produce, but a public beta is available for testing.
