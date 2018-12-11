Android Pie now reaching Pocophone F1
It’s not exactly all the trimmings of MIUI, but it’s still something to see. Xiaomi has released a stable global version of Android 9 Pie for all Pocophone F1 units.
An 1.7GB OTA file has been dumped into the Pocophone subreddit. While technically branded as MIUI 10.1.3, the global version of the MIUI software package tends to adopt aspects more familiar outside of China like grouped, chronological notifications.
Reaction has been pouring in on the Reddit thread with complaints from users about not being able to hide the notch UI, worsening touch lag and a few issues with the “OK Google” command. Only Xiaomi knows what kind of work it has to do to continue bridging its high-value, low-price hardware with a more polished and familiar Android experience.
Android Police advises that users download the file and insert it into the “downloaded_rom” directory before manually requesting an update. The source file is available at the link below this story.
