Android Pie spoiled for Nokia 7 Plus users who just got fourth beta
It’s a gargantuan task, but HMD Global signed itself up to do it. When it launched its mobile portfolio under the Nokia name last year, the company had committed to clean Android with fast updates. So far, it’s been on the ball with shorter-than-average patch and upgrade times for all of its phones — of course, “average” is quite easy to beat when many OEMs don’t bother going beyond quarterly, but that’s another story.
In any case, Android 9 Pie went out to Google Pixel and Essential phones this week and it’s been told that every third-party phone that participated in the Android Beta Program would get the update before the end of autumn.
Nokia 7 Plus beta users were pleasantly surprised over the past 24 hours as they had been pinged for an OTA update. Media outlets reported from tipsters that Android P was in the package.
Turns out that it’s not the case.
Introducing Nokia phones #Android #Pie DP4 (Beta 4). Available now for #Nokia7Plus. Find out more here: https://t.co/254msXOD7q pic.twitter.com/gN0WCIDEUb
— Nokia Mobile (@Nokiamobile) August 8, 2018
The Nokia 7 Plus is officially now on developer preview 4. It’ll take a little more time before HMD finalizes the official version of Android Pie — testers may have to deal with developer preview 5 before that happens — but at least there’s some order in the chaos and Nokia’s still prime when it comes to software update frequency.
Every Nokia phone will get Android 9 Pie.
