Android Pie moves to Nokia 7.1

We’ll be honest: it was a little disappointing to hear that the Nokia 7.1 would be pre-loaded with Android 8.1. It’s Android One phone, for goodness’ sake! They’re supposed to have the latest, cleanest versions of Android! And it’s coming from HMD Global, which has staked its commitment to best and fast practices from day one.

Well, the good news is that Android 9 Pie has been finished and over-the-air updates are rolling out from today and running over the next couple of weeks.

Sarvikas also posted a picture of the mid-range phone running Android Pie, with gesture navigation controls and all, next a Finnish meatball pie.

The Nokia 8 is still due its Pie upgrade while a possible succesor to it, the Nokia 8.1, may be waiting in the wings.

