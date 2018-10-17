Android Pie, low-light camera mode, Another OnePlus 6T contest
Two weeks out and the trail on the OnePlus 6T just seems to grow hotter and hotter. We’ve got new information, all seemingly from verified sources, and a new contest, too.
First off, OnePlus has apparently told TrueTech that the camera app on the 6T would feature a low-light or night mode, a first for the series. No word on what specific optimizations it will take to brighten picture-taking in the dark.
Second, CEO Pete Lau has responded to concerns that the OnePlus 6T would not ship with the latest Android OS. He posted on his Weibo page that Android Pie will ship with the 6T. The company recently set software update guarantees: at least two years after a device has launched for OS updates and three years for security patches.
Finally, in the midst of its Crackables game and a contest for creatives, OnePlus has another contest it has dubbed “Unlock Your Speed.” Players head to this page, sign up with their email address and then tap like crazy. The first meaningful milestone for users will be at 60,000 taps — we haven’t gotten there yet — but voucher codes are promised for those who get there in due time. The collective community of tappers are also working to reach goals in the billions of taps to unlock new information as well as trigger giveaways as well, including the grand prize pledge for one winner to receive a new OnePlus device every year for the next 25 years.
