Android Pie is now available to all Samsung Galaxy S9 smartphones
With the Samsung Galaxy S10 unpacked event almost here, we receive something more from Samsung. It seems that tests are over and the Samsung Galaxy S9 models are finally going to get an Android 9 Pie software upgrade.
The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus have been around for almost a year. These models came to fix many of the issues people had with the Galaxy S8 models, and they’re still a great pick. Now Samsung has started to give more features to these smartphones by launching the Android 9 Pie software upgrade. This upgrade is already available to most of the smartphones that are unlocked and if you want to know when this update will be available in your country, just open the Samsung Members app on your Samsung Galaxy S9 or S9 Plus to see the Android Pie upgrade schedule.
One UI is also coming to your smartphone, and you can already check if the upgrade is available by entering the Settings app in your smartphone, then go to Software update, select Download updates manually.
