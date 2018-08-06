Android Pie goes live for Google Pixel, iPhone XS Plus – Pocketnow Daily

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we’ve finally got a name for Android Pie an it’s already available for Pixel phones. Then we talk about a possible launch date for the Google Pixel 3, according to Google’s Canadian marketing platform. Some leaks have just emerged for 2018’s iPhones and we even have a different naming scheme this time. OPPO will have the first device to sport a Corning Gorilla Glass 6 display. We end today’s show with the announcement of the Honor Play.



