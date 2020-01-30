Vulnerability
Bypassing an iPhone’s encryption is tough, and it is something that has been bothering law enforcement officials for quite some time. However, forensic experts say that modern Android phones are now harder to crack compared to iPhones.

Right now, we’re getting into iPhones. A year ago we couldn’t get into iPhones, but we could get into all the Androids. Now we can’t get into a lot of the Androids,” detective Rex Kiser, who performs digital forensic examinations for the Fort Worth Police Department, was quoted as saying by Motherboard.

Cellebrite, the Israeli company whose UFED tool is used by law enforcement to crack encrypted phones, reportedly failed to properly extract any social media, internet browsing, or GPS data from modern Android phones like the Google Pixel 2, Samsung Galaxy S9, or the Huawei P20 Pro.

Source: Vice
Via: Android Authority

