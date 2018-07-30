Android

Android P will be third OS update for OnePlus 3 and 3T

OnePlus recently announced that it would support its phones for two years of operating system updates. While the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T have Project Treble implementations for fast-tracked software updates, the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T are just happy to be along for the ride.

OnePlus officially announced that after careful consideration, the two phones from 2016 would get Android P after all as they would be launching within the November 2018 guarantee timeframe. They’ll still get an extra year of security updates and bug patches as well.

The decision means that these devices will be updated after the OnePlus 5 and 5T which will be updated after the OnePlus 6. That said, to think that the OnePlus 3 launched with Android 6.0 Marshmallow means that OnePlus will have pulled off three OS updates within a two-year span.

