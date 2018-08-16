Android Go will save users even more space when it gets Pie
Last year, Google launched Android Go, a lightweight version of the operating system based on the trunk version platform — at the time, Android 8.1 Oreo. It came with “Go” versions of Google’s service apps with smaller footprints and features that usually allowed users to avoid data on the cellular network.
This year with Android Pie, Go will tighten up even further. Whereas Oreo Go used up only a 3GB installation on an 8GB disk, Pie Go brings that down to 2.5GB.
Some of the latest downsizing went to a new Android Messages Go app, half the size of its normal version. Google Go has introduced webpage previews with dictation and follow-along reading. Assistant Go has spread to Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese and Indonesian and is now able to toggle Wi-Fi and Bluetooth on the device. And, as previously covered, Files Go can now transfer files though the app and the super-fast Wi-Fi Direct protocol from device to device at nearly half a gigabit per second.
Nearly a dozen sub-$100 phones are currently running Android Go and Google hopes to grow that number. The Pie changes take place this fall.
