Android

Android Go will save users even more space when it gets Pie

Contents

Last year, Google launched Android Go, a lightweight version of the operating system based on the trunk version platform — at the time, Android 8.1 Oreo. It came with “Go” versions of Google’s service apps with smaller footprints and features that usually allowed users to avoid data on the cellular network.

This year with Android Pie, Go will tighten up even further. Whereas Oreo Go used up only a 3GB installation on an 8GB disk, Pie Go brings that down to 2.5GB.

Some of the latest downsizing went to a new Android Messages Go app, half the size of its normal version. Google Go has introduced webpage previews with dictation and follow-along reading. Assistant Go has spread to Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese and Indonesian and is now able to toggle Wi-Fi and Bluetooth on the device. And, as previously covered, Files Go can now transfer files though the app and the super-fast Wi-Fi Direct protocol from device to device at nearly half a gigabit per second.

Nearly a dozen sub-$100 phones are currently running Android Go and Google hopes to grow that number. The Pie changes take place this fall.

Discuss This Post

Read More

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
The Verge
Source
Google
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, Phones
Tags
Android, Android 9, Android Go, Android Pie, Budget, Google, News, software updates
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.