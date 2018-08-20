Android Gmail app officially has Undo Send

On desktop formats, Gmail has had an “Undo Send” feature for some time now that allows users to halt the (potentially damaging) email they’ve just sent from making it to the recipient and revise it, preventing (potential) headaches. That feature has apparently made it to the Gmail Android app.

Android Police reports that Undo Send is now spreading to users with version 8.7 of the app, released in mid-July, or later. When a user sends an email, they can choose to cancel the request while it is still in the outbox process by tapping on the status notification at the bottom of the screen. If the email has officially been sent, users will have a few seconds to tap on an “Undo” option in that same position.

Google has said before that Gmail to Gmail transactions can be undone almost instantaneously while unsending from other clients may leave the email readable for a few minutes before it disappears, so take heed before you end up being a sloppy workaholic tonight or whatever the case may be.