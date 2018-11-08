Android announces support for foldable devices like Samsung’s

In the wake of Samsung’s preview of its foldable phone, the Android Developers Conference is ongoing and Google has just announced that Android will officially cater its user interfaces to foldable devices.

But unlike supporting notches, the Android team will have to deal with two form factors: devices with one screen that folds to half-width and devices with a large screen folding inwards (think of that Galaxy F we’ve been talking about) and an exterior half-width display (sorta like ZTE’s Axon M).

The challenge, says Dave Burke, vice president of engineering for Android, is providing a sense of “screen continuity” within the interface when users transition from one screen or form factor to the other.

That said, it’s hoped that Android will craft flags to automate development as best as possible for app devs down the line.