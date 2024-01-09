From transparent micro OLED displays from Samsung to a 10,000 nits brightness TV from Hisense, CES 2024 has been eventful so far. Google is now joining the party as the search engine giant has announced a number of new, useful features it is adding to Android. The new features ensure more and more devices connect and work seamlessly together, regardless of what brand they are. Here are the top 5 new Android features Google has announced at CES 2024:

1 Nearby Share is now Quick Share

Nearby Share is one of the best features of Android. It makes sharing pictures, files and text between devices much easier. If you're a Samsung user, you might have already come across a similar built-in sharing feature called Quick Share. Google and Samsung have now partnered to rename Nearby Share and offer this cross-Android solution under the Quick Share name.

The functionality remains the same, with Quick Share allowing for peer-to-peer content sharing across all types of Android devices and Chromebooks. Google also says it is working with top laptop brands, such as LG, to include Quick Share as a pre-installed app on Windows devices. Quick Share will be available starting next month.

2 Fast Pair is now available on devices with big screens

Fast Pair makes it very easy for Android users to find and connect to nearby Bluetooth accessories. Starting February 2024, this feature will be available on Chromecast with Google TV and expand to more Google TV devices later in the year. You will be able to see the fast pairing prompt on your screen once your accessory enters the pairing mode. And thanks to audio output controls, you will be able to switch to default TV audio whenever needed. It's a handy feature when you want to enjoy content on the big screen while someone next to you is reading or sleeping.

3 TikTok gains Chromecast support

Speaking of watching content on big screens, Google and TikTok have finally partnered up to bring Chromecast functionality to the app. Starting today, you will be able to cast your favorite TikTok content from your phone to TikTok Chromecast built-in devices from the popular social media app. Google says the ability to cast live videos isn't available just yet, but it is coming soon.

4 Pixel phone and tablet can now 'Tap to Cast'

Apple offers a neat feature for its ecosystem, called Handoff, wherein you can tap your iPhone on your HomePod and the music will start playing on the smart speaker. At CES 2024, Google is bringing this feature to its own ecosystem. The company is rolling out a casting feature that lets you easily move what's playing on Spotify and YouTube Music from your Pixel phone to your docked Pixel Tablet when it's nearby.

5 Plan trips on your EV with improved Google Maps on Android Auto

Android Auto is also getting way smarter with the new features. If you have a compatible EV like the Ford Mustang Mach-E or F-150 Lightning, Android Auto can now share real-time battery info with Google Maps. This helps by giving you an estimated battery level upon reaching your destination, suggesting charging stops, and estimating charging duration based on your vehicle. Google says this feature will soon extend to other car brands like Nissan and Lincoln.

Moreover, Google is adding one most-requested feature to Android Auto. Now, when your car is in parked mode, Android Auto offers the ability to access content on apps optimized for cars, such as content browsing on Chrome and watching shows on PBS KIDS and Crunchyroll.

These are some of the features coming to your Android devices. In addition to these features, Google has also announced a new feature wherein LG TVs and select Google TV and other Android TV OS devices will be able to serve as hubs for Google Home. So, if you own a Nest Hub, Nest Mini, or a compatible TV, you can effortlessly add Matter devices to your home network and control them locally using the Google Home app.