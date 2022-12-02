A new Reading Mode, widgets, and features for first-party Google apps are coming to Android soon, which will make your holidays even more enjoyable.

The holiday season is here, and to make it more enjoyable, Google is adding some cool (and useful) features to Android that will make your overall experience much better. From new features in Google Photos to a new Reading Mode to new widgets, Android is getting some pretty useful stuff. Here's every new Android feature that Google is rolling out in time for the holidays:

Put a festive spin on your photos

Google Photos recently gained the ability to create shareable collages. It only takes a few clicks to create a collage — pick your favorite photos, select your desired layout, and arrange your collage however you like. With the holiday season on the horizon, Google is introducing new designs, allowing you to make holiday-themed collages. The new designs have been created by the Australian husband-and-wife visual duo DABSMYLA and renowned watercolor artist Yao Cheng Design.

Emoji Kitchen gets a holiday makeover

Like Google Photos, Gboard's Emoji Kitchen is also gaining some holiday makeover. You can now add a holiday favlor to your messages with customized emojis. You can now use and combine new emojis in Gboard's Emoji Kitchen to create festive and customized messages. "Add some extra 💙 holiday ⛄️flair ❄️ to your messages with compatible emoji," says Google in the press release.

Android Reading Mode

This is one of the major new features that Android's getting. Google has added a brand-new Reading Mode directly into Android that makes reading experience helpful for people who are blind, low vision or dyslexic. You can directly install it via the Google Play Store. In addition to text-to-speech functionality, the new Reading Mode offers customizable display options such as a custom background, font style, contrast, size, and more.

Once you install the app via the Play Store, the Reading mode shortcut can be turned on by going into the Android settings and turning the feature on. Then, you need to enable it on a per-app basis by going into the in-app settings of all the apps. You can then choose whether to use a button, a gesture, or the volume keys to invoke the Reading Mode. The chosen shortcut then activates the Reading mode when you're reading apps or websites.

New YouTube Home Screen widget

Home Screen YouTube widget is also getting some exciting new features. Now, in addition to shortcuts to Home, Subscriptions, Library, and Shorts, the YouTube Home Screen Widgets allows you to quickly jump to the search page. If you're not seeing this on your device yet, update the YouTube app and then re-add the widget to your Home Screen.

Casting from Google TV app gets easier

Google recently overhauled the Google TV app, allowing you get personalized recommendations for new movies, control an Android TV, and even look for news related to your favorite actors and TV shows. And now, the company is adding the ability to cast content to a compatible TV directly within the Google TV app.

Beginning next week, you'll see a "cast" button in the bottom right corner of the Google TV app, letting you know how many devices you can cast to. Additionally, you will be able to use your phone as a remote control for your Android TV while watching and browsing through other features on your device.

Shareable digital car keys

Currently, with a digital car key, you can lock, unlock and turn on a compatible car using just your Android smartphone. With the new update, you will be able to share your digital car keys with your friends and family members (even with those using an iPhone). You will be able to manage who has access to your car through the digital wallet app on your phone.

New Wear OS features

In addition to Android, Wear OS is also gaining some new useful features. The company has added new tiles to the Wear OS that quickly let you get in touch with your favorite contacts and even view sunrise and sunset times to plan your day. Moreover, the Google Keep app has been updated and it now (properly) syncs with your device and will now look just as good on your watch. You can even add custom backgrounds, photos and drawings to your Google Keep notes on your Wear OS smartwatch.

Now, you can simply say “Hey Google, start a run with adidas Running,” and will open the app and begin recording your exercise session. Using the sensors that are already available on your smartwatch, it will track your speed, distance, heart rate, and provide you with key information related to your workout session.

