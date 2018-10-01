What’s the deal with the Android distribution report and Pie?
Between the third Tuesday of July and the last Friday of September, Google decided to not update its Android version distribution report. It’s actually pretty typical to have some sort of gap around the time of a new version release — in this case, Android 9 Pie — and it’s also fairly typical to not have that new version recorded in the next distribution report.
So, there should be few surprises (other than the fact that Google has fallen off of its first Mondays habit for drops) for this latest report. The data comes from devices making Google Play Service requests through the seven days leading up to September 28.
|Version
|Codename
|API
|Distribution
|Change
|2.3.3-2.3.7
|Gingerbread
|10
|0.30%
|0.1%
|4.0.3-4.0.4
|Ice Cream Sandwich
|15
|0.30%
|N/A
|4.1.x, 4.2.x, 4.3
|Jelly Bean
|16-18
|3.20%
|-0.4%
|4.4
|Kitkat
|19
|7.80%
|-1.3%
|5-5.1
|Lollipop
|21-22
|18.30%
|-2.1%
|6
|Marshmallow
|23
|21.60%
|-1.9%
|7-7.1
|Nougat
|24-26
|29.30%
|-1.5%
|8
|
Oreo
|26
|13.40%
|2.3%
|8.1
|27
|5.80%
|3.8%
The good news for Google? All other versions than the still-current Oreo have lost share… except for Gingerbread. Perhaps there’s a sampling error going on there.
But the Android Pie pipeline is still long and even with the streamlining afforded by Project Treble, it’ll still take many months before Android 9 overtakes Android 8.0 and 8.1. Still, one would hope that a berth of third-party early-access devices from the likes of Motorola, Nokia and OnePlus would help bump the numbers up a bit.
