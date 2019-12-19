Author
Google used to frequently update developers, and the world, of the state of its Android operating system distribution. How many devices run what kind of version of the platform was a good indication of how adoption of a new operating system propagates through the user base.

Google hasn’t shared any numbers since May, but Pornhub’s 2019 Year in Review sheds some light on the matter.

46.6% of Pornhub’s mobile traffic comes from Android devices. Of those, 48% were running Android 9 Pie, with Oreo following at 23%, Nougat at 12%, Marshmallow at 8%, Lollipop at 5%, and older versions sharing the last 4%.

Of note that these numbers refer to traffic for the entire year, and also count devices without Google Mobile Services. Still, it’s a good indication of the state of Android.

On the flip side, distribution for Apple’s iOS is in a much better shape, with 71% of all iOS traffic coming from iOS 13 devices, with iOS 12 at 24%.

Source: Pornhub

