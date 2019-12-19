Google used to frequently update developers, and the world, of the state of its Android operating system distribution. How many devices run what kind of version of the platform was a good indication of how adoption of a new operating system propagates through the user base.

Google hasn’t shared any numbers since May, but Pornhub’s 2019 Year in Review sheds some light on the matter.

46.6% of Pornhub’s mobile traffic comes from Android devices. Of those, 48% were running Android 9 Pie, with Oreo following at 23%, Nougat at 12%, Marshmallow at 8%, Lollipop at 5%, and older versions sharing the last 4%.

Of note that these numbers refer to traffic for the entire year, and also count devices without Google Mobile Services. Still, it’s a good indication of the state of Android.

On the flip side, distribution for Apple’s iOS is in a much better shape, with 71% of all iOS traffic coming from iOS 13 devices, with iOS 12 at 24%.

Source: Pornhub