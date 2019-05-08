Android

With Android Q around the corner, only 10% of devices run Android Pie

It’s been a while since Google revealed its Android distribution numbers almost seven months ago, in October, not long after the launch of Android Pie. With those numbers now made public by Google, finally, we’re seeing that 10.4 percent of all Android devices are running on the latest version of the OS, Android Pie.

Google says these numbers represent a 150 percent improvement over Android Oreo, compared to the same period after its launch. What’s even more scary is that 16.9 percent of devices are still stuck on Android Marshmallow (version 6). Oreo (version 8) is leading with 28.3 percent. Oreo, Nougat, and Marshmallow are followed by Pie, but you can check out the numbers below. If you want to know other details, like screen sizes, hit up the source link.

Android distribution May 2019

Version Codename API Distribution
2.3.3 –
2.3.7		 Gingerbread 10 0.3%
4.0.3 –
4.0.4		 Ice Cream Sandwich 15 0.3%
4.1.x Jelly Bean 16 1.2%
4.2.x 17 1.5%
4.3 18 0.5%
4.4 KitKat 19 6.9%
5.0 Lollipop 21 3.0%
5.1 22 11.5%
6.0 Marshmallow 23 16.9%
7.0 Nougat 24 11.4%
7.1 25 7.8%
8.0 Oreo 26 12.9%
8.1 27 15.4%
9 Pie 28 10.4%

