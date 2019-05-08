It’s been a while since Google revealed its Android distribution numbers almost seven months ago, in October, not long after the launch of Android Pie. With those numbers now made public by Google, finally, we’re seeing that 10.4 percent of all Android devices are running on the latest version of the OS, Android Pie.

Google says these numbers represent a 150 percent improvement over Android Oreo, compared to the same period after its launch. What’s even more scary is that 16.9 percent of devices are still stuck on Android Marshmallow (version 6). Oreo (version 8) is leading with 28.3 percent. Oreo, Nougat, and Marshmallow are followed by Pie, but you can check out the numbers below. If you want to know other details, like screen sizes, hit up the source link.