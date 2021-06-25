Microsoft launched the Windows 10 successor, Windows 11, yesterday. It introduced a slew of new features and updates to the existing apps. The company is focusing on making Windows simpler, while Windows 11 also aims to boost performance as Windows updates are 40 percent smaller and more efficient as they now happen in the background. One of the big features of Windows 11 is the ability to run Android apps on your computer. However, it wasn’t confirmed if these apps would run on non-Intel machines since they use the Intel Bridge technology to run. It is now confirmed that Android apps will indeed run on Windows 11 machines powered by AMD and ARM processors.

With Windows 11, Android apps can be downloaded from the Amazon App Store, which will be available on the Windows Store. Hence, you will have to log in to your Microsoft account and then your Amazon account to access apps from Google, which might also require sign in from Google. These apps are powered by a new “Intel Bridge” compiler that helps those apps run on x86 systems. Despite being an Intel-developed system, Android apps on Windows 11 won’t just be limited to computers with Intel CPUs.

What is Intel Bridge?

Intel Bridge is defined by the company as a run-time post compiler that translates applications that are compiled for non-x86 platforms (in this case, Android applications) into x86 instructions (which can run on Windows 11 with Intel or AMD CPUs). Essentially, it’s like a reverse version of Apple’s Rosetta for M1 Macs. Moreover, Arm-based Windows 11 devices are said to not need that extra translation layer. Hence, they will be able to run Android apps without Intel Bridge. That being said, Microsoft hasn’t fully explained how that will work just yet.

AMD and Arm-based processors will also support Android apps on Windows 11. “Intel believes it is important to provide this capability across all x86 platforms and has designed Intel Bridge technology to support all x86 platforms (including AMD platforms),” Intel confirmed in a statement to The Verge. Further, Microsoft said that the Android apps would be available for all silicon providers, including Arm.

However, we don’t know yet how the Android apps will be optimized for Windows 11. We are not too optimistic about it, since the company that owns Android is yet to optimize these apps for its own Chrome OS.