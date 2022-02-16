Android app support finally comes to Windows 11 with February update

As promised, Microsoft has released the February update for Windows 11. The new update finally enables Android app support on Windows 11. It also comes with a number of improvements to the Taskbar, redesigned Notepad and Media Player apps, and much more.

The Android app support is still in the "preview" stage. Amazon Appstore is available inside the Microsoft Store app on Windows 11 with the new update. It brings a few thousand Android apps, such as Amazon's own Audible and Kindle apps, to Windows 11. The library doesn't compare to Google Play Store but now at least there's a way to install Android apps directly on Windows. But, for now, the Android app support is only available in the US.

Other improvements that come with the February update include the improvements to Taskbar. Time and date will finally be available on multiple displays with the new update. Moreover, there's a new unmute button that will be available for Microsoft Teams calls. You will also be able to quickly share a specific app or window directly through the Taskbar.

In addition to these, the new update also brings updated Media Player and Notepad apps. Notepad on Windows 11 now comes with better search functionality and dark mode support. On the other hand, the new Media Player app replaces both Groove Music and Windows Media Player app and comes with a UI that is more aligned for Windows 11.

Via: Engadget