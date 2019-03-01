Android

Android alarm can now wake you with YouTube Music or Pandora tunes

Both Google on the YouTube Music account, and Pandora, have made the announcement on Twitter. The Clock application on Android can now wake you up by playing tunes from YouTube Music or Pandora as alarm tones.

The two services are not the only ones that are supported by the Clock on Android. Last year, in July, Spotify was the first one to gain support.

You need to make sure your Clock application is up to date. Once you have the latest version, head over to the Alarm section, and choose your preferred streaming service.

