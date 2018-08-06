Android 9 Pie is more adaptive with fewer buttons
Welcome to Android 9 Pie.
Google has announced the dessert name of its latest version of its mobile operating system. It’s launching with the Pixel phones from today and will be rolling out to third-party devices eligible for the Android Beta Program throughout the rest of summer and into fall.
The top-line takeaways for Android Pie, which had more or less been already revealed at Google I/O, are:
- An Adaptive Battery mode that clamps down on apps’ background operations
- App Actions right in the top level of the app drawer for easy access to conversations, route tours and contacts when you need them
- Slices in Google Search, where apps can insert their services into results when it’s appropriate — an address query would generate an Uber or Lyft ride request action
- More robust notification actions for text conversations, as well as access to generated Smart Replies right from the notification
- A gesture-based navigation UI, taking away the multitasking button for home button gestures
- Native support for display “notches”
- A digital health Dashboard to limit use of certain apps and preventing the user from engaging in deleterious online behaviors
Some of the background upgrades include:
- Limitations on what your hardware’s sensors can record while the device is asleep
- App developers can class their data needs for certain tasks, allowing the device to wait until getting with Wi-Fi to execute a data-intensive operation
- HDR VP9 and HEIF video and image compression
- Apps developed with the Kotlin language
- Global Private DNS through TLS
Of course, the biggest disappointment looks to be the name. Pie, really?
Update: Essential has published its Android P update for the Essential Phone. It has consistently followed up Google’s beta updates with a quick update of its own.
We’re proud to bring Android 9 Pie to Essential Phone the same day it’s released! Check your phone now for the update. 🥧 pic.twitter.com/pniUDl9yr8
