The Android 14 developer preview is finally here, and here are all the new features. Here's the timeline, new features, and changes that are coming.

Android has been around for over a decade, and developer previews are often released in the first quarter of every year. Keeping up with the tradition, the Android team has just released the first developer preview, giving us a first look at all the new features that we can expect to see in the upcoming Android 14 software update.

While Android 14 is still under development, there could be some features that might not make it into the beta, and, ultimately, into the final version. Each new developer and beta release contain bug fixes, new features, and improvements, making the OS more streamlined.

Before we go into what’s new and why we can’t wait to get our hands on Android 14 in in fall, we must warn you that we don’t recommend installing the developer previews, or the Beta versions on your primary and only device. These early releases often contain bugs that could render your device useless and break essential features and apps you rely on.

With that out of the way, let’s take a closer look at the new treat that Android and Google have been working on in the past few months.

What is Android 14 called?

Google no longer follows its dessert naming scheme and, instead, applies a numerical number for each new release. That being said, Google internally continued adding sweet names to its OS versions, and Android 14 is officially called “Upside Down Cake”.

Upside Down Cake is the next new version after Tiramisu (Android 13), Snow Cone (Android 12), and Red Velvet (Android 11).

When is Android 14 coming out?

Android 14 follows a similar timeline to the previous releases. The timeline shared by Google shows when the Developer previews are expected to be released. Google also confirms the date when it expects to release the Beta version of Android 14 to the public, opening up the feedback process for anyone with an eligible device.

Historically, the company has always released major Android versions in August and September, and we expect a similar timeline in 2023.

What devices are compatible with Android 14?

Alongside the timeline, Google also announced the compatible devices eligible to enter the Developer preview program. In a usual fashion, the list only includes the latest and currently supported Pixel devices, going all the way back to the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G). You can find the full list below:

If you’re interested in trying out Android 14 on your compatible Google Pixel device, our sister site XDA-Developers has an excellent guide taking you through the steps.

What's new in Android 14?

Better accessibility features

Google adds new accessibility features in every new Android release. In Android 14, users will be able to scale text up to 200%. The scaling option previously maxed out at just 130%. The scaling curve will also change to prevent scaling issues with the layout to a new non-linear option.

Additionally, there’s evidence suggesting that Android 14 could make adding hearing devices and hearing aid possible via Bluetooth. The settings could provide additional features to supported devices, providing better audio for the users.

New back gesture animation

Previous Android versions included the back gesture animation, but let’s just say, they weren’t always obvious. It was often frustrating and confusing, since the animation blended in with the background, making it hard to see. That appears to change in Android 14, as Google unveiled a new design with a unique animation.

Mishaal Rahman activated the flags, required to try out the new back gesture, and here’s how it looks in action. As you can see, the application adds a peeking animation, indicating users that they’re about to leave the app, or go back to a previous state or window.

While that’s all nice and looks good in practice, the main issue appears to be the new way this may be implemented. As it stands, developers would have to implement and support this feature on a per-app basis, and it won’t be the default behavior in Android 14. The advantage is that developers can further optimize and enhance the experience with more visual differences. Still, the downside is that there may be even more confusion when using the back gesture.

Only time will tell whether developers will use this, and things can still change when Android 14 Beta and the final build becomes available later in the fall.

Blocking the installation of older apps

Android 14 will prevent and restrict sideloading applications by default. This means that users won’t be able to download and install applications that are targeting SDK versions 23 or lower. For those unaware, the SDK dates back to 2015 and Android version 6.

Google explains that the older SDKs are used to install malware and other malicious software on Android devices, and this restriction is aimed at preventing that from happening. The move will make it harder to install malicious software on newer Android devices. Fortunately, Android will enable users to bypass this by overriding the settings via an ADB command.

adb install --bypass-low-target-sdk-block APPLICATION.apk

Improved per-app language, and new regional preferences options

Android 13 introduced the option to change the language on a per-app basis, enabling you to change the language for select applications. According to the latest findings, developers can display select languages in the settings, allowing them to show different options for different regions.

Additionally, there may be another “regional preferences” option in settings that would enable you to change the temperature units, and other number preferences within the menu. This would allow users to change the temperature from Fahrenheit to Celsius, use different calendars, and change the first day of the week, and the number system you prefer using.

The Regional Preferences option gives more customization to both users and developers. The option could finally mean that conversions are no longer necessary, and they could be done automatically in just a few taps.

App cloning

Many manufacturers allow you to clone applications, such as WhatsApp, Messenger, Telegram, and more. These clone apps let you add multiple accounts to messaging apps, that would otherwise limit you to a single account on a device.

According to the latest discoveries, the Android team may be working on bringing the new feature to Android 14, allowing users to do the same app cloning that has been available on some devices for several years.

Network changes and the ability to switch to eSIM across Android devices

Users who rely on and use two SIM cards in their devices might have encountered a problem where they had to switch between the two numbers to get a better reception. According to some new findings, the process may soon be automated, allowing users to automatically switch between the two sim cards, based on the signal in their local area. The option will enable users to temporarily switch between networks to increase the signal strength to make calls and access the internet.

Additionally, Android 14 could enable users to turn physical SIM cards into eSIMs on the device itself. Assuming that the carrier builds a solution to support this method, it could make switching and upgrading to new Android devices much easier in the future, reducing the need to contact the carrier whenever the SIM needs to be transferred.

This feature dates all the way back to Android 13’s Developer Preview builds, and it could soon arrive in Developer, and Beta builds in Android 14.

Option to uninstall bloatware

Carriers love installing bloatware on smartphones, and Google might be looking into adding an option to remove these from the devices. A new finding suggests that “Apps installed in the background” could soon enable users to remove these applications that may have been installed by carriers and manufacturer partners. We can only hope this makes it onto the final build of Android 14 later in the fall, as it could finally free up valuable space on devices and allow users to get rid of applications they never use.

Share menu improvements

The share menu has undergone several changes in the past few years, and while it’s come a long way, it’s still far from perfect. Many applications have different layouts and designed share menus, making it difficult and sometimes confusing to select the platform or contact you want to share information with.

To combat this, the share menu could soon become independent of system updates, making it easier for Google to implement and update on devices. A universal share menu could be a reality as Google works on a solution to have one universal share sheet across all Android 14 running devices.

Android 14 new features: More to come

Android 14 is under active development, and while the Android team has already published the first developer preview, it’s just that, a preview. Many more features are coming, and existing options could make it into the final and Beta builds, coming later this year. We’ll regularly update this post with new updates, so don’t forget to save or bookmark it.

What features would you like to see implemented and supported in Android 14? Let us know in the comments down below!