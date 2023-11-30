Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

There are plenty of great Android smartphones out there. However, unlike iPhones, Android devices receive software updates in a staggered manner, with some receiving Android 14 on the day of release — like the Google Pixel phones — while others have to wait for months. Android 14 was released around two months ago, and we are now seeing brands starting to release the software update for their devices. Thankfully, several OEMs have already rolled out or are preparing to roll out Android 14 for their phones. In this article, we will take a look at the confirmed list of devices that have received or are soon to receive the Android 14 update.

Google Android 14 update

Google released the Android 14 update for eligible Pixel phones on the announcement day of the Pixel 8 series, which already comes with Android 14 pre-installed. Below is a list of supported Google Pixel phones:

Pixel 8 / 8 Pro

Pixel 7 / 7 Pro

Pixel 6 / 6 Pro

Pixel 5a

Pixel 5

Pixel 4a 5G

Pixel Fold

Pixel Tablet

Pixel 6a

Samsung Android 14 update

Samsung has officially unveiled the list of devices that will support Android 14. Some recently released devices, including the S23 series and the Z Fold 5, have already received the OneUI 6.0 update, which is based on Android 14. Here's the list of all Samsung Galaxy smartphones that have already received or will receive Android 14 in the coming months:

Samsung Galaxy S23 series

Samsung Galaxy S22 series

Samsung Galaxy S21 series

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy A54

Samsung Galaxy A53

Samsung Galaxy A34

Samsung Galaxy A33

Samsung Galaxy M54

Samsung Galaxy M53

Samsung Galaxy M34

Samsung Galaxy M33

Motorola Android 14 update

Currently, Motorola hasn't officially revealed the Android 14 update list for its devices. Nevertheless, the Lenovo Tab Extreme was a part of the Android 14 Beta Program, so it should be among the first to receive the update. Additionally, we anticipate that Android 14 will be coming to other recent Motorola devices like ThinkPhone, Razr+, and Edge+ in the near future.

Lenovo Tab Extreme

Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola

Motorola Edge Plus (2023)

Motorola Razr (2023)

Motorola Razr Plus (2023)

OnePlus Android 14 update

Several OnePlus flagship devices are in line to receive three years of software updates, which means they will receive Android 14 as well. In fact, OnePlus 11 was a part of Android 14 Beta program as well, so expect it arrive soon. Below is a list of OnePlus devices expected to receive Android 14, assuming the company sticks to its commitment of providing three years of OS updates.

OnePlus 11

OnePlus 11R

OnePlus 10T

OnePlus Nord 2T

OnePlus 10R

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9R

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus Open

Xiaomi and Redmi Android 14 update

Xiaomi 13 / 13 Pro / 13 Ultra / 13 Lite

Xiaomi 12 / 12 Pro / 12T / 12T Pro / 12S / 12S Pro / 12S Ultra / 12 Lite

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2

Xiaomi Pad 6 / 6 Pro

Redmi Note 11R / 11T Pro / 11T Pro+

Redmi Note 12 / 12 Pro / 12 Pro+ / 12 Pro Speed / 12 S / 12 Turbo

Redmi K50 / K50 Pro

Redmi K60 / K60 Pro

Nothing Android 14 update

Both Nothing Phone 1 and Nothing Phone 2 will be getting Android 14 updates. Nothing has started the Open Beta testing of Nothing OS 2.5, which is based on Android 14, for Nothing Phone 2 — you can follow these intructions to install the build on your device. While the update is also expected for Nothing Phone 1, it's likely that Nothing Phone 2 will receive a stable Android 14 version ahead of Nothing Phone 1.

Nothing Phone 1

Nothing Phone 2

Realme Android 14 update

Realme has officially unveiled the list of devices that will receive the Realme UI 5.0 update, which is based on Android 14. The flagship Realme GT2 Pro will be the first in line to get Android 14, and the list includes other devices like the Realme GT Neo 3, Realme 11 Pro, and even the Realme 9. Below is the full list, and you can track the update roadmap here.

Realme GT 2

Realme GT 2 Pro

Realme GT Neo 3

Realme GT Neo 3 150W

Realme 11 Pro

Realme 11 Pro Plus

Realme Narzo 60

Realme Narzo 60 Pro

Realme GT Neo 3T

Realme C55

Realme 10

Realme 10 Pro

Realme 10 Pro Plus

Realme Narzo N55

Realme 11

Realme 11X

Realme 9

Realme 9 5G

Realme 9i

Realme 9 Pro

Realme 9 Pro Plus

Realme GT

Realme Narzo 60X

Realme Narzo 50

Realme Narzo 50 Pro

Realme C53

Realme C51

Realme Narzo N53

Sony Android 14 update

Sony has begun the rollout of the Android 14 update for Sony Xperia 1 V and Sony Xperia 10 V. We anticipate that the following devices will also receive Android 14 support:

Sony Xperia 5 V

Sony Xperia 1 V

Sony Xperia 5 IV

Sony Xperia 1 IV

Sony Xperia 10 IV

Asus Android 14 update

ASUS ROG Phone 7 / 7 Ultimate

ASUS ROG Phone 6 / 6 Pro / 6D / 6D Ultimate

ASUS Zenfone 9

ASUS Zenfone 10

Please note that these are the devices we anticipate will receive Android 14 based on the company's update policy, but the final list may vary. We'll continuously update the list as OEMs announce their device updates. In the meantime, feel free to drop us a comment if you've got Android 14 up and running on your device or if it's on its way. What is your favorite feature? Let us know in the comments section below!