There are plenty of great Android smartphones out there. However, unlike iPhones, Android devices receive software updates in a staggered manner, with some receiving Android 14 on the day of release — like the Google Pixel phones — while others have to wait for months. Android 14 was released around two months ago, and we are now seeing brands starting to release the software update for their devices. Thankfully, several OEMs have already rolled out or are preparing to roll out Android 14 for their phones. In this article, we will take a look at the confirmed list of devices that have received or are soon to receive the Android 14 update.

Google released the Android 14 update for eligible Pixel phones on the announcement day of the Pixel 8 series, which already comes with Android 14 pre-installed. Below is a list of supported Google Pixel phones:

Pixel 8 / 8 Pro Pixel 7 / 7 Pro Pixel 6 / 6 Pro Pixel 5a Pixel 5 Pixel 4a 5G Pixel Fold Pixel Tablet Pixel 6a

Samsung has officially unveiled the list of devices that will support Android 14. Some recently released devices, including the S23 series and the Z Fold 5, have already received the OneUI 6.0 update, which is based on Android 14. Here's the list of all Samsung Galaxy smartphones that have already received or will receive Android 14 in the coming months:

Samsung Galaxy S23 series Samsung Galaxy S22 series Samsung Galaxy S21 series Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Samsung Galaxy A54 Samsung Galaxy A53 Samsung Galaxy A34 Samsung Galaxy A33 Samsung Galaxy M54 Samsung Galaxy M53 Samsung Galaxy M34 Samsung Galaxy M33

Currently, Motorola hasn't officially revealed the Android 14 update list for its devices. Nevertheless, the Lenovo Tab Extreme was a part of the Android 14 Beta Program, so it should be among the first to receive the update. Additionally, we anticipate that Android 14 will be coming to other recent Motorola devices like ThinkPhone, Razr+, and Edge+ in the near future.

Lenovo Tab Extreme Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola Motorola Edge Plus (2023) Motorola Razr (2023) Motorola Razr Plus (2023)

Several OnePlus flagship devices are in line to receive three years of software updates, which means they will receive Android 14 as well. In fact, OnePlus 11 was a part of Android 14 Beta program as well, so expect it arrive soon. Below is a list of OnePlus devices expected to receive Android 14, assuming the company sticks to its commitment of providing three years of OS updates.

OnePlus 11 OnePlus 11R OnePlus 10T OnePlus Nord 2T OnePlus 10R OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite OnePlus 10 Pro OnePlus 9 Pro OnePlus 9 OnePlus 9R OnePlus 8T OnePlus Open

Xiaomi 13 / 13 Pro / 13 Ultra / 13 Lite Xiaomi 12 / 12 Pro / 12T / 12T Pro / 12S / 12S Pro / 12S Ultra / 12 Lite Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Xiaomi Pad 6 / 6 Pro Redmi Note 11R / 11T Pro / 11T Pro+ Redmi Note 12 / 12 Pro / 12 Pro+ / 12 Pro Speed / 12 S / 12 Turbo Redmi K50 / K50 Pro Redmi K60 / K60 Pro

Both Nothing Phone 1 and Nothing Phone 2 will be getting Android 14 updates. Nothing has started the Open Beta testing of Nothing OS 2.5, which is based on Android 14, for Nothing Phone 2 — you can follow these intructions to install the build on your device. While the update is also expected for Nothing Phone 1, it's likely that Nothing Phone 2 will receive a stable Android 14 version ahead of Nothing Phone 1.

Nothing Phone 1 Nothing Phone 2

Realme has officially unveiled the list of devices that will receive the Realme UI 5.0 update, which is based on Android 14. The flagship Realme GT2 Pro will be the first in line to get Android 14, and the list includes other devices like the Realme GT Neo 3, Realme 11 Pro, and even the Realme 9. Below is the full list, and you can track the update roadmap here.

Realme GT 2 Realme GT 2 Pro Realme GT Neo 3 Realme GT Neo 3 150W Realme 11 Pro Realme 11 Pro Plus Realme Narzo 60 Realme Narzo 60 Pro Realme GT Neo 3T Realme C55 Realme 10 Realme 10 Pro Realme 10 Pro Plus Realme Narzo N55 Realme 11 Realme 11X Realme 9 Realme 9 5G Realme 9i Realme 9 Pro Realme 9 Pro Plus Realme GT Realme Narzo 60X Realme Narzo 50 Realme Narzo 50 Pro Realme C53 Realme C51 Realme Narzo N53

Sony has begun the rollout of the Android 14 update for Sony Xperia 1 V and Sony Xperia 10 V. We anticipate that the following devices will also receive Android 14 support:

Sony Xperia 5 V Sony Xperia 1 V Sony Xperia 5 IV Sony Xperia 1 IV Sony Xperia 10 IV

ASUS ROG Phone 7 / 7 Ultimate ASUS ROG Phone 6 / 6 Pro / 6D / 6D Ultimate ASUS Zenfone 9 ASUS Zenfone 10

Please note that these are the devices we anticipate will receive Android 14 based on the company's update policy, but the final list may vary. We'll continuously update the list as OEMs announce their device updates. In the meantime, feel free to drop us a comment if you've got Android 14 up and running on your device or if it's on its way. What is your favorite feature? Let us know in the comments section below!