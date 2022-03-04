Android 13 could come with a Hub Mode and improve the tablet experience

Android 12L introduced a lot of improvements and enhancements for large-screen devices such as foldables and tables. According to some new information, Android 13 may go a step further and introduce even more improvements for tablets and other large-screen devices. The discovery finds a new Hub Mode for tablets, and it makes some significant improvements to the docked tablet experience and more.

According to Esper (via XDA), the first Android 13 developer preview contains hints that it might significantly improve the tablet experience and include a new Hub Mode for tablets. The new update would make improvements to the docked tablet experience and have a new screen saver alongside other upgrades.

The current version of Android doesn’t let users share applications and games across profiles, which makes the multi-profile experience not so pleasant. The new discovery suggests that Android 13 might allow users to share applications between profiles without accessing the sign-in data or switching between different profiles. The report also suggests that Hub Mode would allow “trusted networks” to prevent users who aren’t connected to the same network access shared applications and data, which sounds like a neat security feature.

The Android 13 Developer Preview 1 also hints that Google might improve the docket tablet experience, and include the ability for kernels to recognize charging docks by their power supply. This could consist of a new idle power-saving behavior, and there are also signs that we may see a new screen saver system.

Additionally, the launcher application hints at a “kids mode” for the navigation bar, which could be similar to Android’s screen pinning feature, which would suggest that it could prevent children from exiting certain applications._Esper_also found a new attribute that specifies whether an input method supports handwriting with a stylus or not.

There are also some references to gaming on tablets, but there’s not much to talk about at this time, but it’s clear that Google is working hard on improving the overall experience for large-screen devices in the upcoming Android update.