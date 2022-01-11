Android 13 to have a QR-code scanner built-in the lock screen

QR codes have changed our lives in the past 18 months, and they’re now an essential tool to get information and provide important details. They offer a quick and efficient way to get access to content, and it has always been a hassle to scan QR codes on mobile devices, although many manufacturers built it into their camera viewfinders in the past few years.

Given the popularity of the QR codes in recent months and in the past year, it’s unsurprising to see that Google may be thinking about a closer integration, and making it easier for users to scan QR codes, right from their lock screen. A “trusted source” provided some information to Android Police describing the “Show QR Scanner” on the lock screen option that was found using the Android 13 image. The feature “allows access to the QR Scanner from the lock screen”, which is self-explanatory.

Most Android phones have the QR scanner built-in the camera applications, alternatively, users can either download third-party applications from the Google Play Store or use Google Lens in Google Assistant to easily scan QR codes. The new option aims to tackle to give an even faster shortcut to access the feature.

The second option would allow users to use the Quick Settings to toggle the QR Code Scanner option, which would presumably open the camera, or a new window that would allow the user to scan QR codes and open links, or apps.

QR codes are used for a wide variety of things nowadays, such as providing Wi-Fi access codes and passwords, snippets of information like web links, reservation links, transaction and payment details and so much more. Google Chrome has QR codes built in the browser that makes it easy to create a code and send it to friends and family. If you’re like me and you want quick access to scan QR codes, this will likely be a no-brainer, and one of the first things to turn on the device when setting it up.