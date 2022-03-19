Android 13 could make 'copy & paste' much easier thanks to new clipboard popup

Google released Android 13 Developer Preview 2 just a few days ago. The new build of Android 13 comes with a number of features such as a new Quick Setting layout, Notification permissions, and much more. In addition to the features enabled by Google in the Android 13 DP 2, many developers and Android fans have been finding features that are yet to be officially enabled in Android 13, and one of the features discovered is the new clipboard popup.

Popular Android website Esper, with the help of developer Danny Lin, discovered a new clipboard popup in Android 13 that could make things like copy and paste much easier. The new clipboard takes inspiration from the screenshot popup and pops up on the screen in Android whenever you copy images, text, or any data into the clipboard.

The new hidden clipboard popup has three things: a small preview of the content copied, an edit button, and an app button. The preview shows a small preview of the content that has been copied — it shows some lines of text if the text is copied whereas it shows a small preview of an image if an image is copied.

Next to the preview is an edit button. This edit button allows you to edit the content without pasting it somewhere else on your phone, editing it, and then copying it again. For images, the edit button opens a Markup application (a small scale photo editor) and for text, a lightweight text editor is shown. The third button shows the appropriate app for the kind of data copied — if a link is copied, it will show Chrome or the default web browser app, if an address is copied, it will show the Google Maps app.

The feature will definitely make it easier to copy and paste things on Android 13. However, as XDA Developers note, the feature isn't enabled by default and it might not make it to the next Android 13 Developer Preview build. We hope Google retains this feature, and ships it enabled by default on the next Android 13 build. What are your thoughts on the new (hidden) clipboard popup in Android 13? Let us know in the comments section below!

Souce: Esper | Via: XDA Developers