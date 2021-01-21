Android 12 Wi-Fi sharing

Google is working on Android 12, and its features are appearing online one after the other. The latest rumor reveals that a new feature will allow users to easily share their Wi-Fi passwords remotely. It is tipped to use Google’s Nearby Share. The feature is rumored to debut with the launch of Android 12. For the unaware, Nearby Share is similar to Apple’s AirDrop. Essentially, it allows Android users to share photos, videos, apps from Google Play, and more with a nearby smartphone. As for Wi-Fi password sharing, Google currently allows users on Android 10 and later to share their Wi-Fi passwords with the help of a QR code.

The development comes from a new commit submitted to Android Open Source Project (AOSP) by Google engineer Abel Tesfaye, and spotted by XDA Developers. As per the report, the “Share Wi-Fi” page has been tweaked to implement a Nearby Sharing button in Android 12. This button is said to display Wi-Fi sharing intent and a “long press button that opens Wi-Fi QR share fragment.” Basically, a single tap enables Nearby Sharing to share a QR code carrying the Wi-Fi password with a nearby user.

This new Android 12 feature will allow users to share their Wi-Fi password with nearby users without announcing it as the password can be shared by sending a QR code via Nearby Share. It will obviously require consent from both the sender and the recipient to make sure that the QR code is being shared with the right person. It will also come in handy for people like me who have a lot of symbols, numbers, and letters in their passwords, and always end up getting it right on the third or fourth try.

The Wi-Fi password share feature is expected to roll out with the Android 12 Developer Preview next month. Google is also working on an ‘App Pairs’ feature, which will help with the split-screen multitasking experience on Android devices.

I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]
You May Also Like
Huawei sells honor
Honor V40 price leaked online ahead of January 22 launch
It could start at $615.
Qualcomm
Android 12 to arrive with new feature that will improve storage management
Take a look at the latest leak that mentions an upcoming Android 12 feature that will help you live with less storage space
galaxy_z_flip_3_letsgodigital_render
Galaxy Z Flip 3 renders suggest Galaxy S21-esque camera module and bigger outer display
The smartphone could debut in Q1 2021.