Android 12L just launched, here’s what you get

Google has officially launched the new version of Android 12L for Pixel devices today. This new version of Android 12 comes as a special feature drop to improve the operating system on tablets and foldable devices. This variation of Android 12 comes after an initial developer preview and three betas, which have now transformed to the official 12.1 version.

“12L is a special feature drop that makes Android 12 even better on tablets and foldable devices. With 12L, we’ve optimized and polished the system UI for large screens, made multitasking more powerful and intuitive, and improved compatibility support, so apps look better right out of the box. Test your apps on 12L today and optimize for large screen devices!”

Android 12L packs several usability improvements, some new animations including an under-display fingerprint sensor when unlocking your Pixel 6, and you also get the chance to disable the Material You clock that appears when there are no notifications on your phone. This is as easy as going to Settings > Display > Lock screen > Double-line clock, which will relocate your clock to the top-left corner of your display.

Other home screen changes include long-pressing to quickly change your wallpaper, as it will show you your current and last four backgrounds. Tapping the date will open Google Calendar, even though you can also launch Google Weather if you’re not careful where you press. And now, opening an app’s Widget menu will take up the whole page. Another change is that Split Screen is now called Split top, which will help with multitasking.

The new software version is available for the Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, and every other Pixel device until the Pixel 5a. However, the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will receive this update later this month. You can check your update status by heading over to Settings > System > System update and tap “Check for update,” in case you haven’t received the OTA notification telling you that Android 12L is already available for your device.

Android 12L will work better on tablets and foldables, as it will add a taskbar that will hold up to six apps to make them work in split-screen mode quickly, and it will also make switching between applications a breeze.

“You can also drag-and-drop any app from the taskbar to enter split-screen mode so you can do two things at once. You can watch a YouTube video while you scan the news, or search for accommodations for an upcoming trip in a Chrome browser while you view its location in Google Maps.”

Tablets will see how the Recents screen gets a grid view, a two-column layout for the lock screen, and notifications, which is meant to give users more space to view and swipe away notifications. The Settings app and other Android features will receive a tablet and foldable optimization. However, we will have to wait a bit to see those changes in action, as Samsung, Lenovo, and Microsoft plan to release Android 12L for their foldable devices and tablets later this year.

“When setting up a new device, you’ll also be able to see more information with a two-column layout. And, you’ll be able to make changes to features in your Settings without having to go in and out of each section. Let’s say you’re looking to change the wallpaper on your device — select “Wallpaper & style” from the navigation panel and make your pick on the side, all in one view.”

