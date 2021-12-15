Android 12L could add Face Unlock support for the Pixel 6 Pro

Google revealed the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro back in October, and to everyone’s surprise, the devices only came with an in-display fingerprint unlock method. We heard several rumors that Google would implement and include the Google Pixel 4’s Face Unlock feature, but as we found out not long ago, Google may have run out of time and couldn’t ship it with the official devices.

As it turns out, Google did intend to ship the feature, and there are some new strings within the Android 12L’s source code to hint that it may arrive to the Pixel 6 Pro sooner or later. Unfortunately, the leak doesn’t mention the standard Pixel 6, which might mean that it’ll stick with the in-display fingerprint unlock method for now.

The source code was found by 9to5Google, who also tells us that it refers to the face authentication as an experimental feature, which might suggest that it’s still not completed, and not ready to be shipped. Whatever the case is, this might explain why it wasn’t available until now, but it remains to be seen when it will become available, if ever.

Google could bring the Face Unlock feature in either Android 12L, or in a future Pixel Feature Drop update, but all of this is just pure speculation, and we have no official word from Google on when it might arrive publicly. It would certainly be great to see another form of unlocking on the Pixel 6 Series, since the in-display fingerprint unlock method was known to be slow, and it often didn’t work as expected – from a device that costs a premium. Google made several improvements in the latest December security patch that resolved a ton of issues, but many are yet to be addressed properly.