Latest Android 12L beta hints at potential Pixel Fold design

Google released the second beta of Android 12L yesterday. The new beta comes with bug fixes and minor design changes. But it appears that the beta has spilled beans on the design of Google's upcoming Pixel Fold. 9to5Google has discovered some animations in the Android 12L beta 2 that shows how to insert a SIM card into a foldable smartphone, which seemingly appears to be Google's foldable smartphone.

The report cites that Google is continuing to build its own foldable codenamed "Pipit." The report cites that it might not sport as high-end camera as a Pixel 6, but it will come with Google's Tensor SoC. Coming back to the SIM animation in Android 12L beta 2, the first animation shows a foldable smartphone with a Google logo in a closed state. The cover screen of this device appears much wider than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

The second animation shows the device in the unfolded state. The animation shows a clear hinge with a small divot in the middle. The device shown is more like OPPO's Find N and not Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. The publication also notes that the animations are close to SIM animations that appear when setting up a new Pixel smartphone which further gives credence to the fact that Google is developing a Pixel Fold.

For now, not much else about Google's foldable is known. The device is reportedly under development, but it might be a while before we see it in the wild. What are your expectations from Google's foldable smartphone? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: 9to5Google