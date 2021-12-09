Android 12L Beta 1 is now available, here are all the changes

Back in October, Google announced Android 12L which the company claimed to be the tailor-made Android for big screens and tablets. Now, the company has released the first Android 12L beta to the testers.

The Android 12L beta is now available on Google Pixel phones from 3a all the to the Pixel 6 series. In addition, the developer beta has also been made available for Lenovo Tab P12 Pro. If you wish to install Android 12L on your Pixel device, head over to this guide. The guide has been written for Android 11, but it's the process is the same for Android 12L.

The full list of changes and improvements that the Android 12L brings has been published on the Android Developers Blog. The changes are mostly for big screens such as foldables and tablets. These changes pertain to the notifications panel, quick settings panel, lock screen, overview, and home screen. The official blog post says that any Android device with dpi higher than 600 will automatically benefit from Android 12L.

If you're looking to go through all the changes that Android 12L will bring to your tablet or foldable, then head over to our Android 12L changes post which discusses in detail all the improvements the new Android version brings. Have you installed Android 12L beta 1 on your device? Let us know in the comments section below!

Source Android Developers Blog