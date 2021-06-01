Google is working on streamlining the way to share stuff like links, images, and videos throughout apps in Android 12. It is doing so by restricting third-party apps from customizing the native Android Sharesheet. For context, the Android Sharesheet is the pop-up that appears when you want to share information like images, links, webpages, and more through a number of apps. As of now, the UI of the Android Sharesheet differs from app to app. However, that seems to be changing.
According to a report by XDADevelopers, Android 12 will have a consistent sharing menu across apps. Hence, third-party apps won’t be allowed to replace the Android Sharesheet UI. As of now, Android 11 users can get very different sharing menus across apps. Moreover, you can install third-party apps like Sharedr to bypass the Android Sharesheet UI if you want the same sharing menu on all apps.
As per the report, the system on Android 12 did not show the prompt to pick between Sharedr and the Android Sharesheet but opened the latter by default. This means Google is restricting third-party apps in Android 12 from replacing the default Sharesheet.