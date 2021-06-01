Google is working on streamlining the way to share stuff like links, images, and videos throughout apps in Android 12. It is doing so by restricting third-party apps from customizing the native Android Sharesheet. For context, the Android Sharesheet is the pop-up that appears when you want to share information like images, links, webpages, and more through a number of apps. As of now, the UI of the Android Sharesheet differs from app to app. However, that seems to be changing.

According to a report by XDADevelopers, Android 12 will have a consistent sharing menu across apps. Hence, third-party apps won’t be allowed to replace the Android Sharesheet UI. As of now, Android 11 users can get very different sharing menus across apps. Moreover, you can install third-party apps like Sharedr to bypass the Android Sharesheet UI if you want the same sharing menu on all apps.

As per the report, the system on Android 12 did not show the prompt to pick between Sharedr and the Android Sharesheet but opened the latter by default. This means Google is restricting third-party apps in Android 12 from replacing the default Sharesheet.

Other Android 12 changes include introducing a new theming system that allows users to select a wallpaper and let the software automatically pick an appropriate color for the notification panel. It is being called Material You. Plus, the screenshot markup menu in Android is getting an option to add emojis to the images, in addition to drawing or adding notes to them. There is a work-in-progress feature that will let you adjust the size of picture-in-picture windows using pinch-to-zoom gestures. Moreover, , you can stash the window on one side of the screen without fully closing it.