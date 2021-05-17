Google I/O starts tomorrow, May 18, and the company is expected to launch Android 12. We are likely to see Sundar Pichai and other Google executives in the first part of the show where the major news usually pops up. However, ahead of the official unveiling, we have received a major leak from Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech who took to YouTube to reveal new Google widgets and animations ahead of the company’s official event.

According to the leak, Google is summing up the new features of Android 12 in three succinct bullet points. It says that Android 12 will provide a “beautiful new experience”, there will be “stronger privacy and security protections,” and all of your devices will “work better together.” With Android 12, Google seems to be looking at a major UI overhaul alongside being more privacy-focused.

Plus, we could get a slew of new widgets and buttons. There are new animations as well. The company will also be redesigning existing UI elements and adding new animations to its OS. From what we could see, there might be a brand new music widget in the notifications bar. Further, we could get newly redesigned Wi-Fi and Bluetooth toggles.

According to the tipster, Android 12 release will focus heavily on the introduction of a new user interface. You might see the keyboard, app icons, and other UI elements all match to create a consistent design across the system. Android 12 could also allow you to group notifications, even across different apps. There are a lot of small changes as we could get a new volume slider, redesigned notifications, a new clock widget, and even a new weather widget. You can check out Prosser’s video to see the new elements for yourself here. Moreover, here’s what to expect from the upcoming Google I/O 2021.