Google introduced the first beta of Android 12 just a few weeks ago at its I/O 2021. The new version of Android focuses on a new UI that adapts to you. Moreover, when comparing Android 12 vs Android 11, the former introduces improved performance and privacy, and security at the core. There is something for developers as well since Android 12 gives you better tools to build delightful experiences for people on phones, laptops, tablets, wearables, TVs, and cars.

Android 12 vs Android 11

Android 12 Beta 2 is live now. It brings a wide range of improvements. As mentioned above, the new version focuses on a new UI that adapts to you, and Google is calling it Material You. Beta 2 also includes several of the new privacy features that Google talked about at I/O. Moreover, there are various feature updates to improve functionality, stability, and performance. Here are some of them.

Material You

Android has always been about personalization and allowing you to select the device, service, and experience that’s right for you. As a result, the OS has grown to more than 3 billion active devices around the world. Now, the new UI in Android 12 builds on everything you love about Android and focuses on building a deeply personal phone that adapts to you.

According to Google, “Android 12 includes the biggest design change in Android’s history.” As a result, Android 12 is more expressive, dynamic, and personal than ever before. When comparing Android 12 vs Android 11, we must note that the new UI allows you to completely personalize your phone with a custom color palette and redesigned widgets.

Android 12 is more Personalized

Google uses color extraction, which automatically determines which colors are dominant, which ones are complementary, and which ones just look great. when you choose a wallpaper. It then applies those colors across the entire OS: the notification shade, the lock screen, the volume controls, new widgets, and much more.

Fluid motion

With Android 12, your phone quickly responds to your touch with smooth motion and animations. For instance, when you dismiss your notifications on the lock screen, your clock will appear larger, so you know when you’re all caught up. Google has also simplified interactions and recrafted the entire underlying system to make your experience more fluid and efficient. Hence, making your device faster and more responsive with better power efficiency.

Redesigned Notification Space

The notification shade is more intuitive and playful, with a crisp, at-a-glance view of your app notifications, whatever you’re currently listening to or watching. Moreover, you get Quick Settings that let you control practically the entire operating system with a swipe and a tap. The Quick Settings is built to include Google Pay and Home Controls. However, there is still room for customizations. The Notification space has been purposefully reimagined.

Privacy Dashboard

When comparing Android 12 vs Android 11, one of the most prominent features of Android 12 is a Privacy Dashboard that gives users better visibility over the data that apps are accessing. The new Privacy Dashboard offers a single view into your permissions settings and what data is being accessed, how often, and by which apps. Moreover, you can request details from an app on why it has accessed sensitive data.

Mic and camera indicators

Google is adding indicators to the status bar to let users know when apps are using the device camera or microphone. You can go to Quick Settings to see which apps are accessing their camera or microphone data and manage permissions if needed.

Microphone and Camera Toggles

Google has added Quick Settings toggles on supported devices that make it easy for users to instantly disable app access to the microphone and camera. When the toggles are turned off, an app accessing these sensors will receive the blank camera and audio feeds.

Clipboard Read Notification

To give users more transparency on when apps are reading from the clipboard, Android 12 now displays a toast at the bottom of the screen. However, it won’t show the toast if the clipboard was copied from the same app.

Approximate Location

With new approximate location permissions, apps can be limited to seeing just your approximate location instead of a precise one. For instance, weather apps don’t need your precise location to offer an accurate forecast.

App Hibernation

App Hibernation will allow the users to put apps into a “hibernation” state if they’re not actively being used. Notably, hibernated apps will optimize their storage usage, and their permissions will be revoked.

Internet Panel

To help users understand and manage their network connections better, Google is introducing a simpler and more intuitive connectivity experience across the Status Bar, Quick Settings, and Settings. The new Internet Panel helps users switch between their Internet providers and troubleshoot network connectivity issues more easily.

When is Android 12 releasing?

While Google hasn’t confirmed the exact release date of Android 12, we can expect it to be made available sometime after August. The company has shared a broad timeline for the upcoming Developer Previews, Beta, and Stable releases. The Android 12 Developer Preview program will run from February 2021 until the final public release.

What are your thoughts on Android 12? Which of these features do you find interesting? Have you flashed the beta on your device yet? Let us know in the comments below.