Android 12 update reveals the possible design of the ASUS Zenfone 9 and ROG Phone 6

We have very interesting information for those ASUS fans out there, as the latest Android 12 update includes what seems to be the design of the upcoming ASUS Zenfone 9 and the ASUS ROG Phone 6.

We can’t deny the ASUS has done a great job with last year’s Zenfone 8 and the ROG 5 Phone series that also came 5, and 5S Pro variants in the United States. The Zenfone 8 was one of the best options for those users who wanted a compact Android flagship. At the same time, the ROG model can be considered one of the best gaming smartphones in 2021, and it was also one of the best options to choose from as it arrived in five different variations. However, these devices are starting to transition to the latest version of Android, where it seems someone spotted the possible design of the upcoming Zenfone 9 and ROG Phone 6.

The first images reveal some hidden settings menu that details a double-tap gesture allegedly performed on the back of the Zenfone 9. The text on the device also suggests that this device would arrive with a 50MP primary shooter with optic image stabilization and a 12Mp ultrawide camera.

The second image comes in the same Android 12 firmware, where we can see what seems to be a sketch of the upcoming ASUS ROG Phone 6. This model makes us remember the design found in the Zenfone 5 series, but with a larger camera module and a larger rear display. In addition, this device seems to pack a triple camera setup, just like its predecessor. Unfortunately, we don’t receive more information that may suggest the sensors coming in this gaming machine. Whatever the case, we are also expecting the new ASUS ROG Phone 6 to include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor under the hood.

Source: Zentalk ASUS