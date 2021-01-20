Android 11 was released back in September, but we are already starting to get information about the next Android version. Leaks suggest that the upcoming Android 12 will help users with their storage space. This would be possible thanks to a new feature that is allegedly called app hibernation.

The latest Android 12 leaks suggest that Google is working on a new feature supposed to help users free up storage space in their devices. The feature is referred to as app hibernation. It would allow the device to automatically hibernate unused apps, meaning that it would clear out any unnecessary information and data from your device. This feature makes us remember an iPhone storage feature called Offload Unused Apps, which was announced some years ago.

We expect more information to appear as the Android 12 developer preview arrives in a few weeks, even though we can’t confirm that this feature will come with the first waves of beta versions. It is also believed that this new feature would eliminate unused apps when not needed to optimize storage, but the user’s data would stay so you would still be able to use your apps whenever you want to.

So the first details of Android's app hibernation feature are here. If an app is hibernated for a single user, the system will clear cache. Google will add more for package-level hibernation (app is hibernated for all users).



Source: https://t.co/q16Md5dKNu



H/T @luca020400 https://t.co/UC4JEoJI7f pic.twitter.com/9bqq1RjeBr — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) January 15, 2021

“System service that manages app hibernation state, a state apps can enter that means they are not being actively used and can be optimized for storage. The actual policy for determining if an app should hibernate is managed by PermissionController code.”

XDA-Developer’s editor-in-chief Mishaal Rahman posted this information some days ago on Twitter. This information comes in a great moment, as more companies are starting to remove expandable storage features from their devices. This will make it easier to settle for a device with 128GB storage or even older models with just 64GB. Still, we will have to wait for Google to give us a better explanation of how this new feature will work.

Source BGR