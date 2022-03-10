Google releases Beta program for Pixel feature drop updates

Google officially launched Android 12L on Monday. Today, the company announced a brand new Beta program called Android 12 QPR3 (Quarterly Platform Releases) Beta 1, which now includes a preview for the next Pixel Feature drop. Google also released the March Pixel feature drop that included several new features, including a new Smart Compose for messaging apps.

In the Reddit announcement, Google said that the Android 12 Beta will continue with the new QPRs updates delivered to Google Pixel devices as part of Feature Drops updates (via 9to5Google).

“Today, the Android 12 beta continues with the next round of updates. These are known as Quarterly Platform Releases (QPRs) and delivered to Google Pixel devices as part of Feature Drops.”

Google also shared that the new Beta 1 software update improves the functionality and the overall user experience. It comes with several bug fixes, optimizations, and the latest security patch.

“Beta 1 (S3B1.220218.004) includes improvements to functionality and user experience as well as the latest bug fixes, optimizations, and the March 2022 security patches.”

The Beta 1 is available for the Google Pixel 4, 4a, 5, 5a, and Pixel 6 and 6 Pro devices. Users have to sign up on the Android Beta website, and those who are already enrolled should receive the OTA update soon. Those who were already signed up will be forced to update their devices, or factory reset to get back to the stable Android 12L build. It’s also worth noting that Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL users will receive a final update to the official public March release SP2A.220305.012 instead.

