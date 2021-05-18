Google I/O 2021 is live, and the company just unveiled Android 12 capabilities. With Android 12, Google is primarily focusing on new design, more privacy, and offering better all-around environment for connected devices. The company is focusing more on security and privacy with the new OS. For instance, you can now revoke permissions of an app right from the dashboard.

With Android 12’s Privacy Dashboard, you’ll be able to see what apps have access to what, and you are now allowed to revoke access quickly. Further, you get indicators for camera and microphone. Plus now you’ll also have a button in quick settings that lets you disable camera and microphone to all apps temporarily.

Google is introducing a new Private Compute Core with Android 12 that is isolated from the network and is open source as well. It now enables things like now playing and smart reply based on your personal reply patterns. Android 12 includes new features that give you more transparency around which apps are accessing your data, and more controls.

Google is also giving you more control over how much information you share with apps. There are new approximate location permissions, which can limit to seeing just your approximate location instead of a precise one. For instance, weather apps don’t need your precise location to offer an accurate forecast.