Android 12 is finally here. Google has released the first developer preview of Android 12, alongside details of the first batch of new features and upgrades it brings to the table. Additionally, the company has revealed the full beta-testing and rollout schedule for Android 12.

Android 12 rollout schedule

The stable build of Android 12 will be out in August

Google says that the Android 12 Developer Preview phase starts in February and will go on through April, when the third and final developer-focused build is released. The first Android 12 beta will arrive in May, while the second and third beta builds will make their way to developers between June and July. And finally, in August, the first stable build of Android 12 will be released, starting with Google’s own Pixel smartphones.

Device compatibility: Pixels, of course!

Just like the past few years, Google’s Pixel smartphones are again taking the front row seats when it comes to getting a taste of the latest Android builds. Coming to the first Developer Preview of Android 12 – and the subsequent preview, beta, and the final stable release too – you can download it on the following phones:

Pixel 3 and 3 XL

Pixel 3a and 3a XL

Pixel 4 and 4 XL

Pixel 4a and 4a (5G)

Pixel 5

Android 12 System Images and Flashing Details

If you own a compatible Pixel smartphone, you can download the Android 12 system images and check out the flashing instructions here. Once you’ve flashed the first Android 12 Developer Preview build on your Pixel smartphone, you will receive OTA updates for all subsequent builds released until August when the stable update arrives.

You can either use the official Android Flash tool to install the system images on your phone, or alternatively, you can choose to manually flash it. And yes, there is an option to revert back to a production build based on Android 11. You will find the links to download Android 12 Developer Preview (1) factory images on this page.