Android 12 Material You dynamic themes will work on these phone makers' devices

Android 12 introduced a completely new Material You theming system that changes the accent color, and color profile in supported third-party apps to a color that is based on the device’s wallpaper. The codenamed ‘Monet’, the theming system, is currently only available on Google’s Pixel devices, and there are some signs that it will soon arrive to even more phone manufacturers as well.

A new code commit was found (via Mishaal Rahman and XDA-Developers) in Google’s Material Component library that shows us a list of phone manufacturers that will gain support for the new feature on some of their devices. The list currently includes the likes of OPPO, Realme, OnePlus, Vivo, Xiaomi, Motorola, Itel, Tecno Mobile, HMD Global (best known as Nokia), Sharp, Sony, TCL, Lenovo, Google, and Roboelectric.

private static final Set<string> DYNAMIC_COLOR_SUPPORTED_MANUFACTURERS = new HashSet(Arrays.asList( "oppo", "realme", "oneplus", "vivo", "xiaomi", "motorola", "itel", "tecno mobile limited", "infinix mobility limited", "hmd global", "sharp", "sony", "tcl", "lenovo", "google", "robolectric"));

It’s interesting to see that the feature will not stay exclusive to Google’s own Pixel devices, and it’s certainly a welcome addition that we should see on more devices, once they start receiving the new Android 12 update. What currently isn’t clear and known is how other manufacturers will support the new feature. Other companies could change the algorithm or make their own version to make it better, or more unique to match their skins. This could result in incompatibility in some applications as developers would be required to support different engines, which might not work out well, as opposed to using the built-in method in Android itself.

One of the biggest names missing from the list is Samsung, although the company already confirmed that One UI 4.0 will support dynamic colors, it’s currently unclear what implementation Samsung will be using. It’s also important to keep in mind that the list is hardcoded, and more companies could be added at any time. One UI 4.0 is still in Beta, and Samsung could still make changes to it. Whatever the case is, we likely won’t find out until later.