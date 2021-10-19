Android 12 pocketnow

Google finally took wraps off its Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro today. The flagship smartphone from Google features Google’s first-ever custom silicon Tensor chipset, high-grade camera, premium design, and much more. Along with announcing Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, Google also announced that it is rolling out Android 12 to older Pixel devices. Android 12 is now available on all compatible Pixel devices, which include the  Pixel 3A, Pixel 4, Pixel 4A, Pixel 4A 5G, the Pixel 5, and the Pixel 5A. Android 12 will be available on Android devices from other OEMs, such as Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Nokia, Tecno, Vivo, and Xiaomi later this year.

Google uploaded the stable build of Android 12 to AOSP earlier this month. At that time, Android 12 wasn’t available on Pixel devices, which is the case usually. Now, along with announcing its flagship smartphone, Google has rolled out the software update to the general public using older Pixel devices.

Google announced Android 12 at its I/O developer conference earlier this year. The new OS from Google brings a major overhaul to the Android smartphone operating system. On the face of it, it comes with the new Material You design language. Every little part of the operating system takes advantage of the new theming system, including the new widgets.

Material You on Android 12 is only exclusive to Google Pixels for now. Google says it is a “Pixel-first” feature and will be available on “more device makers and phones soon.” If you’re interested in checking all the Android 12 features, check out our comprehensive guide of Android 12 that covers all the features and changes the new Android version brings to your device.

Android 12 update on Pixel 4 XL

If you have a compatible Pixel device, head over to the “Settings” app, click “System”, “System Update” and hit “Download and Install.”




