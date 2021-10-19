Android 12 pocketnow

Google finally took wraps off its Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro today. The flagship smartphone from Google features Google’s first-ever custom silicon Tensor chipset, high-grade camera, premium design, and much more. Along with announcing Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, Google also announced that it is rolling out Android 12 to older Pixel devices. Android 12 is now available on all compatible Pixel devices, which include the  Pixel 3A, Pixel 4, Pixel 4A, Pixel 4A 5G, the Pixel 5, and the Pixel 5A. Android 12 will be available on Android devices from other OEMs, such as Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Nokia, Tecno, Vivo, and Xiaomi later this year.

Google uploaded the stable build of Android 12 to AOSP earlier this month. At that time, Android 12 wasn’t available on Pixel devices, which is the case usually. Now, along with announcing its flagship smartphone, Google has rolled out the software update to the general public using older Pixel devices.

Google announced Android 12 at its I/O developer conference earlier this year. The new OS from Google brings a major overhaul to the Android smartphone operating system. On the face of it, it comes with the new Material You design language. Every little part of the operating system takes advantage of the new theming system, including the new widgets.

Material You on Android 12 is only exclusive to Google Pixels for now. Google says it is a “Pixel-first” feature and will be available on “more device makers and phones soon.” If you’re interested in checking all the Android 12 features, check out our comprehensive guide of Android 12 that covers all the features and changes the new Android version brings to your device.

Android 12 update on Pixel 4 XL

If you have a compatible Pixel device, head over to the “Settings” app, click “System”, “System Update” and hit “Download and Install.”




An engineer by degree, news reporter by profession, and an avid sports lover. You’ll find me scrolling Football Twitter when I’m not writing about cutting-edge technology. Have a tip? Noted a mistake? You can reach out using the email given below.

Contact: [email protected]

You May Also Like
Google Pixel Stand 2nd generation featured 2
Google launches Pixel Stand 2nd generation for $79
At the Google Pixel Fall Event, the company unveiled the next generation of Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro flagships, as well as the Google Pixel Stand.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Black Friday Deals Pocketnow
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy S21 Ultra and more are on sale
Check out the latest deals on Amazon and B&H, where you will find the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and other devices on sale
Google-Pixel-6-lineup-official-images-from-Google
Massive Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro leak reveals everything
Ahead of the announcement on October 19, popular leaker Evan Blass has posted full Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro websites.