Google Pixel 5a 5G
Image: OnLeaks / Voice

Just a few weeks ago, amidst a barrage of confusing leaks and speculations, Google confirmed that the Pixel 5a 5G is very much real and that it will be released later this year. Leaks have already given us a good like at the phone’s design, which is almost identical to what we’ve seen on its predecessor – the Pixel 4a 5G. However, the similarities between the two phones are not just limited to their copycat aesthetics, as the upcoming Pixel 5a 5G will likely use the same Qualcomm processor as the Pixel 4a 5G.

Same chip, identical design, and familiar camera setup.

Digging into the code of Android 12 Developer Preview 3, the folks over at 9to5Google spotted the mention of a device codenamed ‘Barbet’ and a processor identified by the number ‘sm7250’ in the files. Now, the name ‘Barbet’ has popped up in multiple leaks recently and is allegedly the internal name for Google Pixel 5a 5G. As for the ‘sm7250’ code, a quick Google search reveals that it is part number for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC.

Google Pixel 5a 5G
Image: OnLeaks / Voice

Now, this is the same Qualcomm SoC that keeps things running inside the Pixel 4a 5G, and the Pixel 5 too. What this means is the Pixel 5a 5G won’t be much of an upgrade in the processing department, and will adorn the same design as its predecessor too. While that might sound a bit disappointing if you were waiting for an upgrade in the SoC department, it is actually somewhat of good news in the hindsight, as the Pixel 5a 5G will definitely be significantly cheaper than the Pixel 5 but will offer the same amount of raw firepower.

And just like the Pixel 5, the upcoming Google mid-ranger will also feature a dual-camera setup at the back, most likely in a familiar wide + ultrawide configuration. There is not much else that we know about the Pixel 5a 5G’s innards at the moment, but we doubt that Google is going to make any drastic changes.

I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.

