While Samsung was busy announcing its Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and Galaxy Watch 4 at its Unpacked event, Google was preparing for something else. The search engine giant released a new version of Android 12 beta last night, which accidentally revealed some hidden information regarding the specs of the upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. According to the Android 12 beta, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will host components manufactured by Samsung.

Google previewed the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro earlier this month. The first “true” flagship smartphone from Google is expected to host high-end specs. Google has already confirmed that the Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6 will be priced in the “expensive” and “upper segment” due to the expensive components being used in them.

Now, thanks to an XDA member, we have some more information about what sensors and components Google’s planning to use in the Pixel 6 series. According to the member, the Camera app in the latest Android 12 beta contains a string of code titled “gn1_wide_p21.” XDA has reported that this is the sensor name used by Samsung for its GN1 sensor.

Samsung introduced its GN1 camera sensor back in 2020. It features a 1/1.31-inch sensor size and 1.2-micron pixels. Although Samsung introduced a newer GN2 sensor this year, Google has weirdly opted for using an older sensor on the Pixel 6 series.

Tensor chip will have an Exynos Modem?

Oriole, Raven, Passport, "Slider" are 4 out of 5 devices that have a modem referenced as "g5123b". The most recent Samsung Exynos ("shannon") modem is 5123A. Can't confirm the last one right now. — cstark27 (@Cstark_27) August 11, 2021

Google has also revealed that the Pixel 6 will feature the first custom Silicon chip. Dubbed Tensor, Google claims it will be able to process all of its data center-level AI and ML operations on the chip. According to the latest Android 12 beta, the Tensor chip will have a modem that will be based on an already-existing Exynos processor and will be manufactured by Samsung.

XDA has reported the existence of the “g5123b” modem in Android 12 beta. According to the report, this is the same modem based on Exynos Modem 5123 which is used in Exynos variants of the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 phones. Though Google has opted for using Qualcomm modems on all of its phones up until now, it seems the company will rely on Exynos for the Pixel 6 series.

