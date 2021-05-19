While Samsung will soon reveal its third iteration of foldable phone, Google seems to be working on delivering one as well. The Samsung Display division is reportedly prepping to help several companies including Google to achieve their goal of entering the foldable phone segment. Now, Android 12 beta has revealed that Google is indeed working on a foldable smartphone.

The folks over at 9To5Google have found model numbers for all of the Made by Google phones to release in 2021. This includes the Pixel 6 family and the reported foldable smartphone, which is codenamed ‘Passport.’ It leads us to believe that Google is likely gearing up to launch the Pixel 5a 5G in the middle of the year. Further, it could announce not one or two but three devices this fall, which might include a foldable phone.

Google foldable is codenamed 'Passport'

With the launch of the first Android 12 Beta build, the publication has found numerous new references to Google’s slate of Pixel devices for 2021. They have found model numbers associated with each of the upcoming Pixel device codenames. These model numbers are listed are for the Japanese variants of the upcoming devices. These include:

Barbet (Pixel 5a 5G) – G4S1M

Oriole (Pixel 6 family) – GR1YH

Raven (Pixel 6 family) – GF5KQ

Passport (Pixel foldable) – GPQ72

That being said, the Google foldable phone’s model number being included in these files doesn’t necessarily confirm that the company will be releasing ‘Passport’ alongside the Pixel 6 this year.

It is said that Samsung Display is looking to ship up to one million foldable OLED panels to different companies in 2021, including Google. We all know Google’s trackrecord of keeping secrets. Hence, if the company is indeed working on a foldable device, we are likely to see more information regarding the device pop up in the near future.