Google has announced that the first public beta build of Android 11 will be released on June 3 following a special launch show that will be live-streamed on YouTube. So far, Google has only released Developer Preview builds of Android 11, which are targeted at developers and not suited for an average smartphone user due to stability issues.

Google usually debuts a new build of Android at its I/O developers conference in May at the Shoreline Amphitheater in the Mountain View campus. But thanks in no part to I/O 2020’s cancellation owing to coronavirus concerns, Google is pushing back the date and will release the first beta build of Android on June 3 via a live event.

Just like the regular event, there will be a ton of news and announcements regarding Android 11 such as rollout plans, new features, and more. The Android11 The Beta Launch Show kicks off at 11 AM ET on June 3, and it will be followed by a live post-show that will host Q&A sessions with members of Google’s Android team.

You May Also Like

Samsung heir pledges not to hand over the company’s control to children

Samsung heir and current VP, Jay Y. Lee, also apoligized for his past mistakes such as bribery and embezzlement that led to a one year prison sentence.

OPPO A92 leak gives us a glimpse of the upcoming’s design and key specs

OPPO A92 features a 48MP main snapper sitting in a quad camera setup and is powered by the Snapdragon 665 chip paired with 8 gigs of RAM.

iOS 13.5 Beta 3 brings the first trace of exposure notification API

The third beta build of iOS 13.5 brings the COVID-19 Exposure Notifications option for apps developed by health authorities.