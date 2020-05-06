Google has announced that the first public beta build of Android 11 will be released on June 3 following a special launch show that will be live-streamed on YouTube. So far, Google has only released Developer Preview builds of Android 11, which are targeted at developers and not suited for an average smartphone user due to stability issues.

Google usually debuts a new build of Android at its I/O developers conference in May at the Shoreline Amphitheater in the Mountain View campus. But thanks in no part to I/O 2020’s cancellation owing to coronavirus concerns, Google is pushing back the date and will release the first beta build of Android on June 3 via a live event.

Just like the regular event, there will be a ton of news and announcements regarding Android 11 such as rollout plans, new features, and more. The Android11 The Beta Launch Show kicks off at 11 AM ET on June 3, and it will be followed by a live post-show that will host Q&A sessions with members of Google’s Android team.