Aside from adding new features, Android 11 also offers hints about a host of changes that are yet to come. One such hint that was found hiding in Android 11’s code is support for reverse wireless charging on the Pixel 5.

The Battery Share activity spotted in Android 11’s code suggests the presence of Google hardware. Moreover, strings for the Battery Share page say “your phone’s battery will run out faster when using battery share. Battery share works with compatible ear buds, watches, phones, and more”.

Sharing battery implies the phone is transferring juice to another device, which is how we define reverse wireless charging. None of Google’s existing phones support this feature and it is predominantly limited to flagship phones. So, the most likely candidate to get reverse wireless charging support might well be the Pixel 5.

